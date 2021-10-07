If you are a U.S. Citizen and you died outside U.S. and the representative payee fail to report it? What are the consequences?
The representative payee could also face penalties (civil and even criminal) in certain situations. Report the death a.s.a.p. Licensed to practice in the State of Georgia only. The statements provided herein are for general informational purposes and should not be relied upon as a legal opinion or statement of the law. An attorney licensed to practice law in your locality should be consulted as to the law in your state.avvo.com
