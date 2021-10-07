‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Unveils New Trailer and Poster

The Ghostface killer is back in the first trailer for Scream, the 2022 movie that reunites original stars and introduces new characters. Scream hails from directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind Ready or Not. It stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, who first appeared in Wes Craven’s original Scream 25 years ago and reprised their roles for multiple sequels. New castmembers include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Craven’s Scream deconstructed tropes of the genre and saw the horror maestro return to direct three additional installments, the most recent of which was 2011’s Scream 4. The horror filmmaker died in 2015. Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter of the original films, is an executive producer on the upcoming installment, which has a script from James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Spyglass Media and Paramount are behind the new Scream, which hits theaters on Jan. 14.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO