It’s safe to say people often jump to conclusions about Dolly Parton when they think about her religion. The reason why is that a lot of her music is filled with gospel themes, Christian sentiments, and messages that seem to be dedicated to God. Dolly has revealed that although she grew up attending church consistently with her family in Tennessee, these days, she considers herself to be more spiritual than religious. Here’s where she stands today in terms of her faith.

