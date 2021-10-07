BILL WARD Wants Original BLACK SABBATH To Make New Album: ‘I’m Very Open-Minded’ About Doing It
Original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has told U.K.’s Metro in a new interview that he is “in contact” with the other members of the band, nearly five years after they completed their final tour without him. “I talked to Ozzy [Osbourne, SABBATH singer] two nights ago,” he said. “A lot of things have crossed between us and there’s new boundaries that I’ve had to build, but I don’t think any less of them. I’ve been working with Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist] since 1964 when I was 16 years old. They’re my brothers and I love them.”wesb.com
