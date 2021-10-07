BILL WARD Wants Original BLACK SABBATH To Make New Album: ‘I’m Very Open-Minded’ About Doing It

Heavy Metal legends Black Sabbath will see a deluxe boxed set elease for their 1976 album Technical Ecstasy, October 1st via BMG. The record, their seventh, originally reached #13 in the U.K. and was certified gold in the U.S. The collection includes a newly remastered version of the original, a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson, plus more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks. Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on October 1st as a 4-CD set and 5-LP set on 180-gram black vinyl. Both the 4-CD and 5-LP versions are available for pre-order now at the link below. The remastered studio album will be available the same day on digital download and streaming services. You can win a Black Sabbath “Technical Ecstasy” Poster from Ghost Cult! Just head over to our Instagram and comment on our post with your favorite original member of Sabbath to enter to win. Open to UK residents only. Full Giveaway rules below.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO