It's Kathryn Hahn's world and we're just living in it! Earlier today, Marvel fans were treated to the exciting news that Kathryn Hahn will be returning to the MCU for a WandaVision spin-off about Agatha Harkness. Hahn was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as the sinister yet hilarious witch, and this news means she might get another shot at the prize. According to Deadline, the Disney+ spin-off isn't the only place you might be seeing Agatha again. Apparently, Hahn's new deal with Marvel Studios includes some future film appearances.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO