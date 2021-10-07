CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foggy Start. Afternoon Rain

By Michael Estime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a foggy start this Thursday morning, expect a few scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Highs should top out in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

