CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Grand Junction Colorado’s Incredible Outpouring of Support For Weatherman Butch McCain

By Zane Mathews
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Grand Junction community has offered a tremendous outpouring of support for Grand Junction weatherman Butch McCain. As of October 1, all employees of Gray Television, the nation's second-largest television broadcaster, are required to be fully vaccinated, according to WSAW, a television station in Wisconsin owned by Gray. KKCO TV in Grand Junction, Colorado is also owned by Gray Television and up until this week was where Butch McCain has delivered the weather nightly to thousands of western Colorado residents for nearly 20 years.

kool1079.com

Comments / 11

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

When Will Grand Junction Colorado Have Its First Freeze of the Year?

Grand Junction's first freeze of the year is on the way, but exactly when is it going to happen?. Historically, the Grand Valley gets its first freeze of the year in October, but the exact date can vary greatly from one year to the next, as you'll see in the illustration below. Over the last 15 years, Grand Junction's first frost has come as early as October 1 and as late as October 29.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Body Composting is Happening in Colorado

Some may find this quite disturbing, but it's 100% true: a new trend in Colorado has emerged as a way to dispose of dead human remains. The new trend is known as 'human composting,' and it's exactly what it sounds like. The new alternative to cremation or simply burying the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherman#Grand Valley#Gray Television#Wsaw#Kkco Tv
99.9 KEKB

Who Dumped These Dogs at a Grand Junction Colorado Park?

Two dogs were literally dumped at Grand Junction's Canyon View Park over the weekend. Do you know who might be responsible?. A post went out yesterday over a local social media page with information regarding the two abandoned animals. Do you recognize them?. Let's Start With Some Good News. Thanks...
COLORADO STATE
backpacker.com

Solo Climber Dies on Colorado Fourteener

This story originally appear in Gym Climber. 57-year-old Vaughn Fetzer, of Durango, Colorado, perished September 18 after an off-route fall while descending from Blanca Peak, a 14,000-foot peak in the Sangre de Cristo Range. Blanca is the fourth highest summit in Colorado and the tallest in the Sangre de Cristos....
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Power outage reported in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel Energy has reported a power outage on Broadway by South Broadway and Mesa Grande Drive (see image below). According to Xcel’s website, an estimated 31 people are impacted by this power outage. Xcel also estimates restoration by 7 p.m. Grand Valley Power is the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Businessman’s First Day Back After Cancer Battle

This Grand Junction businessman just completed his first day back on the job after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dan Welsh, the owner/operator of a Grand Junction-based coffee roasting and wholesale business, Colorado Legacy, has endured years of treatment for leukemia. Yesterday, October 4, 2021, he clocked in at work for the first time in almost two years.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$1.2 Million Grand Junction Home Surrounded By the Monument

This $1.2 million Grand Junction home is surrounded by the Colorado National Monument is a certified wildlife habitat. The home has been remodeled and boasts beautiful views of the Grand Valley from every room. The Grand Junction house is currently for sale and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Hiking, biking, rock climbing are more just a few steps away.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy