Grand Junction Colorado’s Incredible Outpouring of Support For Weatherman Butch McCain

Grand Junction's first freeze of the year is on the way, but exactly when is it going to happen?. Historically, the Grand Valley gets its first freeze of the year in October, but the exact date can vary greatly from one year to the next, as you'll see in the illustration below. Over the last 15 years, Grand Junction's first frost has come as early as October 1 and as late as October 29.

