Grand Junction Colorado’s Incredible Outpouring of Support For Weatherman Butch McCain
The Grand Junction community has offered a tremendous outpouring of support for Grand Junction weatherman Butch McCain. As of October 1, all employees of Gray Television, the nation's second-largest television broadcaster, are required to be fully vaccinated, according to WSAW, a television station in Wisconsin owned by Gray. KKCO TV in Grand Junction, Colorado is also owned by Gray Television and up until this week was where Butch McCain has delivered the weather nightly to thousands of western Colorado residents for nearly 20 years.kool1079.com
