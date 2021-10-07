CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri starting fresh with North Texas coming to town

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKRkr_0cKPgReP00
1 of 3

Since the start of the season, Missouri players have headed into practice each week knowing exactly where they stand on coach Eli Drinkwitz’s depth chart.

Not this week.

After the Tigers were blown out 62-24 by Tennessee, every position was up for grabs when they reconvened for practice. Incumbents such as quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie are almost certain to be on the field Saturday against North Texas, but there are plenty of other positions that could see some changes.

“Yeah, there’s no depth chart,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s Tuesday’s practice. And after Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll have a better feel for who is going to play. But there’s no depth chart.”

In that respect, it’s almost as if the Tigers (2-3) have headed back to fall camp this week.

They certainly could use a reset.

Their defense surrendered 667 yards total offense to the Vols, including 458 on the ground, and allowed them to score on their first nine possessions. Tennessee averaged more yards per play (11.5) in the first half than the Tigers scored points (10).

The performance was a big reason why Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin earlier this week and replaced him with veteran coach Al Davis, who had been a defensive analyst.

“We weren’t connected,” Drinkwitz said. “When I watched the tape, what we’re saying we’re supposed to do and what we’re doing isn’t working. So whatever it is, it wasn’t working, so there was a disconnect.”

Missouri’s offense wasn’t a whole lot better. Bazelak was just 27 of 44 for 332 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Badie averaged 2 yards per carry on 21 attempts.

The game is a big opportunity for North Texas (1-3) to pick up a marquee win over an SEC opponent.

“Offensively, they do a lot of different motions so you have to keep your eyes right in the run game and they have some explosive receivers, too. Defensively, they are big on the back end, are long and athletic and can run,” Mean Green coach Seth Littrell said. “I just want to see our guys go out and compete and play hard for four quarters. The wins and losses take care of themselves.”

INJURY UPDATE

Tigers cornerback Ennis Rakestraw tore his ACL during practice Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. Akayleb Evans, Allie Green IV and Ish Burdine are expected to take the snaps in his place.

BRIGHT SPOT

Missouri is one of nine teams in the country to score on every red-zone trip this season, scoring 15 touchdowns with two field goals — the best TD efficiency among them. LSU is the only other SEC school to be perfect in the red zone.

MAKING A STATEMENT

Mean Green cornerback Upton Stout made his first career start at Louisiana Tech and played well enough that he earned another start against Missouri. Stout is among the most decorated recruits to North Texas in years.

“Something that really sticks out with him is his mentality,” Mean Green safety Makyle Sanders said. “He’s a really good, physical, technical dude. He’s always working on his technique, and that’s a great mentality to have.”

GROUND AND POUND

The Mean Green should be salivating after watching the Tigers’ run defense last week. They are averaging more than 200 yards per game, and tailback DeAndre Torrey is averaging 129 yards through the first four games.

“The coaches are leaning on me,” Torrey said, “and I know if I go down, our chances go down. Not saying I’m the team or anything like that, but I just want to be there for my teammates whenever I can to take strain off them.”

STICKING WITH THE OFFENSE

Despite all the Tigers’ problems on defense, Drinkwitz said he’s leaving corrections in the hands of new coordinator Steve Wilks and his staff. The Tigers have enough to worry about on the other side of the ball, where Drinkwitz serves as his own offensive coordinator and calls the plays on game day.

“There were critical mistakes that have to be corrected. You can’t bury your head in the sand and say they didn’t happen,” Drinkwitz said, “but there’s also things that you just got to move on from. You can’t dwell on it. I’ve told the team and the staff that Tennessee doesn’t have to define us or this season, but if we let it, it will.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Littrell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Sec
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
travelawaits.com

12 Cities In Tennessee Perfect For Retirees

Tennessee is the home of history, nature, a mild climate, and many types of music. While an excellent vacation destination, it is so much more. The state’s natural beauty, the amenities available, and the rural peacefulness combined with the mild temperatures make Tennessee inviting to retirees. As retirees research retirement...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy