Jets Beat Titans; NY Jets Podcast

By JetNation
jetnation.com
 7 days ago

On this episode of oru NY Jets Podcast, JetNation Radio, Glenn Naughton, Dylan Tereman and Alex Varallo recap the Jets first win of the season. There is plenty to talk about after the back and forth game against the Tennessee Titans. The guys also provide a preview for the upcoming week 5 matchup verse the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets will be playing in London this Sunday. Tune in for injury updates and hot takes from the #1 NFL fan forum, JetNation.com.

www.jetnation.com

