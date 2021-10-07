Jets Beat Titans; NY Jets Podcast

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are banged up, can't protect their quarterback and just lost to a previously winless team. Yep, there's plenty of blame to go around. “Nobody did well enough — head coach, assistant coaches, quarterback,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “We've been through this before. When you lose, we all have to do more, we all have to be better. I'm confident that we will. So we'll see who we have this week, we'll see who's available and get them ready.”

