What to Eat, Cook, and Shop for Right Now

By Rob Patronite, Robin Raisfeld
Grub Street
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Bayless’s terrific tortas, Hillary Sterling’s latest pasta innovation, Fly by Jing’s fiery hot pot base, and more. A lot of tortas you get in New York are so comically meaty and overstuffed that should you manage to actually finish one, the tortería should commission a plaque commemorating the occasion and nail it to the wall. By comparison, the Mexico City–style tortas that Chicago superchef Rick Bayless serves at his new Nomad tortería, Tortazo, look svelte. Which is not to say, having eaten a bunch of them, they’re lacking or insubstantial or anything but absolutely delicious. Of the six on offer ($12.75 to $14.50), we especially like the Cubana (smoked pork loin, bacon, avocado, chipotle mustard, crema) and the cochinita pibil: slow-cooked pork shoulder with pickled red onion and a habanero salsa that will light your tongue on fire and cause steam to shoot from your ears. These tortas come on superb telera rolls that get griddle-toasted to order, which makes all the difference.

EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area restaurants make world’s 50 best list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tired of scrolling through Yelp to find the perfect food outing? Three Bay Area restaurants are apparently among the world’s 50 best, according to a list by 50 Best. They’re not for the casual diner, however. If you set out to try one of these meals, be prepared to plan well […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boulder Clarion

Cook here now

Chile-cumin steam wafted up from the creamy broth, vegetables, and beef when I sat down to eat. My TV dinner—paired with toasted corn tortillas, a lager, and a new show, “What We Do in the Shadows,” was everything I needed that evening. Less than an hour earlier I had no...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

The CHEAPEST Places to Eat at Walt Disney World Right Now!

Let’s face it, Walt Disney World can cost a pretty penny, and if you’re on a budget, you’re probably already looking for ways to save. We know it’s important to save money where you can — and dining is one of the most expensive parts of a Disney World trip.
LIFESTYLE
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including fall doughnuts, pupusas, and plenty of sake. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
BOSTON, MA
5280.com

The Best 45 Dishes To Eat in Denver Right Now

We spent months brunching, lunching, and indulging in elaborate multicourse dinner feasts to bring you this guide to the most delectable meals in the Mile High City. Even as it faces staffing shortages, pandemic protocols, and supply chain disruptions, Denver’s dining scene remains dynamic, deep, and downright delicious. Here’s your guide to the most delectable meals in the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

7 cooking or foodie reality shows to binge watch right now

When it comes to binge watching cooking or rather reality food TV, there’s no such thing as too old (as in the show is too old). There have been some classics aired and released since the dawn of foodie TV. We’ve compiled a list of 7 of the top reality cooking shows and food TV shows to watch all night long if you can, and truthfully it wasn’t all that hard when looking at the classics and at what’s on these days.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
Grub Street

The Espresso Martini Is the Hottest Drink on the Planet. Bartenders Hate It.

Sasha Minkovsky, who works at a Manhattan tech start-up, still remembers the night, earlier this summer, when she watched as a single cocktail nearly broke an entire bar staff. She was at Dr Clark, the Chinatown restaurant that’s become a hit with the downtown art crowd. And on this particular night, everyone wanted the same drink: an espresso martini.
FOOD & DRINKS
aces.edu

Eating Right While Dining Out

Eating out has become a part of many families’ daily routines. How can you incorporate healthy eating when dining out? The following tips might help. Make a plan before you go out. Healthy food options can be found almost anywhere. Selecting your meal ahead of time can reduce the temptation...
DRINKS
thisiscleveland.com

10 Places to Eat Right Now in Cleveland, and 5 Opening Soon

We’ve all got our favorite Cleveland restaurants. The reliable standbys we revisit again and again, favorite orders memorized. In a culinary landscape studded with glittering dining experiences, it can be easy to miss the hidden gems that will blow you away with their creativity and craft. Here are just a few such highlights of The Land’s lineup, and a few more that could be new favorites in the making.
CLEVELAND, OH
New Haven Register

The Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Stuffing You Can Cook Right Now

With November almost here (but how?), I imagine many soon-to-be Thanksgiving hosts across the country are digging out their recipe files, drafting their menus, making monstrous grocery lists, and crafting their game-day plans. One of the most pressing questions is “what can I make ahead for Thanksgiving?” Sure, you can shop for non-perishable pantry goods like dried or fresh herbs, chicken broth, cornmeal, nuts, dry baking goods, and more. But what can you actually cook anything in advance of Turkey Day? What about make-ahead stuffing?
FOOD & DRINKS

