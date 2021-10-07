CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

CHARLES FREEMAN

Liberal First
 5 days ago

Charles Monroe Freeman, known as "Butch" in his younger years and "Chuck" as an adult, passed away unexpectedly in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born August 15, 1937 in Liberal, Kansas to Ordrie Schafter "Joe" Freeman and Ella Mae (Maschmeier) Freeman, the third of four children. He grew up on the Light Ranch south of Liberal, Kansas and spent many hours riding horseback and driving tractors as a youth. Chuck's grade school years were spent at Green Valley Elementary before attending Liberal High School, Liberal, Kansas.

