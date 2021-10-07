Former Google Employees Launch Supply Chain Security Startup
A team of former Google employees have launched a new startup, Chainguard Inc., to focus on improving software supply chain security. Supply chain attacks have increased 650% so far this year, according to Sonatype data, said ChainGuard founder Dan Lorenc in a blog post on the launch. Security experts believe the trend is poised to increase; the recent US executive order on cybersecurity includes a section on enhancing software supply chain security.www.darkreading.com
