Russia to host Taliban, other Afghan parties for talks

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is set to host the Taliban and other Afghan factions for talks later this month, in a move that reflects Moscow’s efforts to expand its clout. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan, said there will be a meeting of the so-called “Moscow format” talks involving the Taliban and various other Afghan parties in Moscow on Oct. 20. He didn’t say who would represent the Taliban in the talks. Speaking Thursday in remarks carried by Russian news agencies, Kabulov also said that diplomats from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will also hold talks on Afghanistan this month.

