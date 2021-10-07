CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect as US weighs COVID shots for younger kids

It could take U.S. regulators a few weeks to decide whether to clear COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. First, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will publicly deliberate Pfizer’s evidence on Oct. 26. That sets the stage for the agency to declare if the shots are safe and effective for the roughly 28 million youngsters in that age group. If it does, there’s another step: Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to recommend kids actually get the vaccinations. The CDC then gets to make the final call.

Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."
