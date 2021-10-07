CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL TRAVELS TO EAST GRAND FORKS

The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team has only four matches left of their regular season. The Pirates are 4-11 on the year and they’ll be on the road tonight for a contest against a rival and Section opponent, the East Grand Forks Green Wave. The Green Wave are 6-15 and both teams need some victories to move up in the seeds for the Section Tournament!! Match time is about 7:15 PM at the East Grand Forks Senior High and it will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-match show at 6:45 PM. It is also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.