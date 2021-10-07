CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

By KARIN LAUB - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s foreign minister has pushed back against a report that the country's monarch went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth over $106 million. The foreign minister told The Associated Press on Thursday that there was "nothing secretive” about King Abdullah II's real estate transactions over the past decade. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, citing information from a trove of leaked documents, reported earlier this week that the king bought the properties through offshore shell companies. The leaked documents outed dozens of public figures around the global as holders of secret offshore accounts.

#King Abdullah#Ap#The Associated Press
