CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After 1st loss, Raiders host former star Khalil Mack, Bears

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host their former star Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears. Mack was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in 2014 and won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. But he was traded to Chicago in 2018. The Bears will be looking to build on last week's win at Detroit with another good performance from rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Notable Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing a new player at the wide receiver position. According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday night, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas front office were impressed by a recent tryout for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims. In...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss React Strongly To Jon Gruden’s Comment: ‘That Is Racist’

BOSTON (CBS) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden will coach Sunday’s game under uncomfortable circumstances, after comments he made in a 2011 email about NFLPA president DeMaurice Smith surfaced on Friday. In the email, Gruden wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires [sic].” He’s since apologized, though it’s not yet determined if or how he will be disciplined by the Raiders or the NFL. On Sunday morning, former Patriots Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi spoke candidly about the matter. “This may have been 10 years ago, OK, but Jon Gruden’s response slash excuse was recent. See, I don’t think...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears Over Beers: Return of the Mack

The Chicago Bears named Justin Fields the starting quarterback moving forward and the Bears Over Beers guys are pumped. This week, they are joined by Ted Nguyen, who covers the Raiders for The Athletic. They discuss the Gruden remix, what can slow down Derek Carr, if the Raiders regret trading away Khalil Mack, how to make a great homemade pizza and a whole lot more.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

5 things we learned from Raiders 20-9 loss to Bears

So much has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders in a week. They have dropped two straight games, the offense suddenly looks lost and coach Jon Gruden is dealing with a controversy. Let’s look at five keys that stand out following an ugly 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears...
NFL
Sporting News

Randy Moss delivers emotional response to Raiders' Jon Gruden's racist comment

Responding to racist comments made in an email by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss gave an emotional response. During "Sunday NFL Countdown," Moss was asked by Sam Ponder whether he could play football for Gruden following the reporting of the email. Moss explained that his colleague on the show, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was right about having a job to do and needing to play football and provide for their families.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Khalil Mack deal with the Raiders was lopsided in the Chicago Bears’ favor. But to really claim victory, they need to be competing for titles.

A rumor was floated in 2019 that the Chicago Bears’ game against the Raiders — who called Oakland home at the time — was scheduled for London because Jon Gruden didn’t want Khalil Mack returning to the Black Hole with his new team. It made sense from the standpoint that Gruden had been pilloried for trading away the former defensive player of the year and one of the franchise’s most popular ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Undefeated Raiders just became the first team in NFL history to pull off this improbable feat

The Raiders have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this year and one big reason for that is because no one really expected them to start 3-0. When the 2021 NFL schedule came out in May, the Raiders were dealt a brutal opening slate with their first three games coming against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. On paper, that part of the schedule seemed like a nightmare with all three of those teams winning 10 or more games last year (The Ravens went 11-5, the Steelers went 12-4 and the Dolphins finished 10-6).
NFL
RaiderMaven

Bears Deal Raiders Second Straight Loss, 20-9

The Las Vegas Raiders got off to another slow start, and the ending was pretty ugly, too. The Raiders fell behind by double digits for the fourth time this season. They took their second loss in six days, this time to the Chicago Bears, 20-9, before 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as quarterback Derek Carr and the offense struggled to score in the second straight game.
NFL
The Ringer

The Legacy of the Khalil Mack Trade Still Lingers Over Jon Gruden

Khalil Mack and the Bears will visit the Raiders in Sin City on Sunday. It’s fitting. The original sin of Jon Gruden’s Raiders tenure was trading Mack to Chicago in 2018, just before Gruden’s first season began. While Mack vs. Gruden doesn’t register on the reunion Richter scale quite like Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick, it’s still a Shakespearean matchup. Gruden said he cried for three days after trading Mack. It’s easy to see why he was emotional. At the time of the deal, Mack was only a couple of years removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year honors. Unsurprisingly, the Raiders struggled to replace him. What was surprising was how thirsty they were to get Mack back. Before free agency this year—and yes, I said this year, in 2021—the Raiders called the Bears about reacquiring Mack, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. That is the football equivalent of a “u up?” text to your ex.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return. The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Justin Fields Practiced in Full, Khalil Mack Didn’t at All, Andy Dalton Was Limited, and More From the Bears Injury Report

In the time that passed between seeing Justin Fields’ hand in a brace and the injury report dropping, my heart found residence in my throat. But in some respects, I can breathe easier knowing that Fields (right thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, fellow quarterback Andy Dalton was practicing, too, albeit with limitations. I think it should be noted that a full participation at practice suggests Fields wasn’t dealing with any limitations. And that Dalton’s status going from not practicing to doing so in a limited capacity suggests that Fields is closer to starting than Dalton is at this point. At least, that’s the conclusion I come to when Head Coach Matt Nagy hints strongly at the healthier player being QB1 on Sunday against the Lions.
NFL
Derrick

Offensive line woes doom Raiders in 1st loss of season

The offensive line problems that have plagued the Las Vegas Raiders early this season finally led to a loss. The young group couldn't create any room in the running game or protect Derek Carr well enough against Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 28-14 loss on Monday night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy