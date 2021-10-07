CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

By JULIE WATSON - Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Afghan man who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan says the Biden administration has ignored his pleas for help to evacuate his two young sons from Afghanistan after their mother died of a heart attack while being threatened by the Taliban. The International Refugee Assistance Project on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Antony Bilken on the man's behalf. The father fears for his children's safety and asked that he be identified only by his first name, Mohammad. Mohammad has been in California for two years fighting to be reunited with his family.

Pharos-Tribune

US Sen. Todd Young column: The Unseen Problems in Afghanistan

To most Americans, foreign policy is not something they think about on a daily basis. But when the needle moves, it’s often because of gripping footage that finds its way to our screens. In Afghanistan, videos of American allies clinging to — and falling from — our military planes as...
FOREIGN POLICY
