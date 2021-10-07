CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Valley, CA

Police: Robber caught after trying to rob same bank again

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A man suspected of robbing a Southern California bank was arrested when he returned to try and rob the same branch the following day, police said.

The man entered a Chase bank in the city of Fountain Valley Monday afternoon and gave a teller a note demanding money, officials said.

He fled with a “large amount of cash” before officers got to the bank, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Late Tuesday morning, police received a call about another robbery in progress at the same Chase bank, the statement said.

Responding officers arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

The man, who has prior convictions for robbery, was being held at the Orange County Jail for lack of $170,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed 1-year-old daughter, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A police officer in Greenville, North Carolina, said he saw a mother stab her 1-year-old daughter in the back. Cierra Dyer is now charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse, WITN reported. The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened Monday afternoon. Police said Dyer had...
GREENVILLE, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — A Pittsburgh police tactical officer who was among the first law enforcement members to get inside the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fountain Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

OPA opens investigation into troublesome tweets

SEATTLE — The Office of Police Accountability says they are investigating a Seattle police officer after the Seattle Police Department filed a complaint last week. The concern comes from troublesome tweets which may have been made by the officer, who KIRO 7 is not naming at this time. One of...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Chase Bank#Robber#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vacant building fire in Tacoma

Tacoma firefighters responded to a call of a fire in a vacant building in the 5200 block of South State Street on Tuesday night. The fire outside the lower level of a three-story building was quickly extinguished. Tacoma fire is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Couple in submarine spy case to remain held; hearing set

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Maryland couple charged in a plot to sell sensitive U.S. submarine secrets to a foreign government will remain behind bars for now, a judge said Tuesday in granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe each made brief appearances in federal court in...
RELATIONSHIPS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
64K+
Followers
74K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy