(670 The Score) It feels fitting that the Bears got a new man and they immediately flew out to Las Vegas together. They’ll be playing in that very large Roomba on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT with a chance to get above .500 before the truly daunting part of their schedule kicks off. Here are the matchups to watch as the Bears and Raiders meet Sunday while you sit at home wishing you had pulled the trigger on that cheap flight out West.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO