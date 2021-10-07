CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts scramble to understand spike in human cases of bird flu strain in China

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) has called on China to increase surveillance of a deadly strain of bird flu after a recent spike in human infections. A third of all human cases of the H5N6 flu strain – which has a fatality rate of 50 per cent – have been reported in the last three months. Half of all the 47 known human cases have been reported in the last year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Influenza Viruses#H5n6#Who#H5n1
