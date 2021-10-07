CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants-Dodgers: Five key pitchers who will decide the NLDS

Cover picture for the articleThe margin between the 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers was incredibly thin during the regular season and the head-to-head matchups between the two clubs only highlight how evenly matched the two sides have been this year. In October, one mistake can change the course of a series, which is why we're focused on the five relief pitchers who have the greatest potential to determine which club will secure a coveted berth in the NLCS.

FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
#Sf Giants#Nlds#Sf Giants Dodgers#Nlcs
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Live Game 1 updates: SF Giants open NLDS vs. rival Dodgers

GAME ESSENTIALS: Giants (107-55) vs. Dodgers (106-56) at Oracle Park, 6:37 p.m. PT. TV: TBS; Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (color commentary), Lauren Shehadi (on-field reporter). PITCHERS: Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) ODDS: Dodgers -135; Giants +125. OVER/UNDER: 7. SERIES: Giants won this year’s...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Longoria: It’s too early in the playoffs to face the Dodgers

I feel like this may also be like a series or a moment where baseball may have to think about restructuring the way that the playoffs happen," the Giants third baseman said. Teams with) 106 and 107 wins doesn't feel like a (Division Series) matchup, you know? Especially because the season is so long for two teams to win that many games and then one of them (has) to go home early.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers elect to place LHP David Price on NLDS roster

Veteran left-hander David Price is on the Los Angeles Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants. The team submitted its roster Friday, hours before the opener of the best-of-five series in San Francisco. The 36-year-old Price wasn't part of the roster for the Dodgers' 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card game on Wednesday.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

SF Giants-Dodgers playoffs, Fleet Week could lead to soaring tourism and traffic in SF

This weekend, which will include the Giants' National League Division Series showdown against the Dodgers, the San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival and Parade, and Fleet Week, could shore up an uptick in tourism for the city, increased ridership for BART, as well as congested traffic. The Giants are expected to face their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the playoffs for the first time ever. Game 1 will start at 6:37 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Why SF Giants’ Brandon Crawford could be the x-factor against Dodgers in NLDS

SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford’s fingerprints are all over some of the San Francisco Giants’ biggest postseason moments. A reformed hitter in 2021, Crawford’s new swing and penchant for clutch hits could be the catalyst to the Giants’ success against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants set NLDS roster for showdown with Dodgers, Johnny Cueto left off

The Giants' roster for their highly anticipated National League Division Series showdown against the Dodgers is finally set. The club announced Friday it will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for the best-of-five series against a Los Angeles squad that defeated St. Louis 3-1 on a walk-off home run in Wednesday's NL wild card game. Game 1 of the NLDS between the longtime rivals will start Friday at 6:37 p.m.
MLB
East Bay Times

SF Giants set lineup for NLDS Game 1 against Dodgers righty Walker Buehler

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler has turned in his lineup card for Game 1 of a highly anticipated NLDS series against the Dodgers. With Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler on the mound for the Dodgers, the Giants will counter with a lineup loaded with the team’s best left-handed hitters.
MLB

