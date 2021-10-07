Platteville Homecoming Reminder

The Platteville School District Homecoming Parade is 2p this Friday (Oct 8). Weather pending, the parade will march down Main Street for all in the community to show their Hillmen Spirit. District officials remind parents, if you’d like to take your child home after the parade, please contact the middle school office to make the arrangements by no later than noon Friday. Those students leaving with their parents or guardians will meet at City Park after the parade. Pick up must be a parent or guardian.