MLB

Max Scherzer After Dodgers Beat Cardinals in NL Wild Card: ‘Can’t Talk, I’m Drunk’

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn intoxicated Max Scherzer delivered an entertaining postgame interview on TBS after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. A shirtless Scherzer repeatedly complained about the echo of his own voice he heard in the headset while breaking down his performance in the Dodgers' 3-1 win, per Scooby Axson of USA Today. "You gotta get rid of this echo," Scherzer said.

