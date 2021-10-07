Max Scherzer After Dodgers Beat Cardinals in NL Wild Card: ‘Can’t Talk, I’m Drunk’

Never has a 106-win team in the history of baseball been so disappointed as the Los Angeles Dodgers have to be. They’re stuck in the NL Wild Card Game because of an unforeseen historic campaign from their chief rivals. They lost their ace for the past decade in Clayton Kershaw because of an elbow issue (not to mention the slow and steady decimation of their starting rotation since May). And in Game 162, in an attempt to maybe force a Game 163 against the San Francisco Giants for the NL West crown (they didn’t), Max Muncy suffered an injury and will be out “at least” through the NLDS.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO