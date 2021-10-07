Max Scherzer After Dodgers Beat Cardinals in NL Wild Card: ‘Can’t Talk, I’m Drunk’
An intoxicated Max Scherzer delivered an entertaining postgame interview on TBS after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. A shirtless Scherzer repeatedly complained about the echo of his own voice he heard in the headset while breaking down his performance in the Dodgers' 3-1 win, per Scooby Axson of USA Today. "You gotta get rid of this echo," Scherzer said.www.dailydodgers.com
