National Care Forum provides new home for The Care Innovation Hub

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Care Forum (NCF) has taken over running The Care Innovation Hub (CIB) and its annual challenge after operations were paused due to COVID-19. The CIB was established in 2018 to create a platform for exploration and innovation in the social care sector by Alex Ramamurthy (Mirthy), Ben Wilkins (Good Boost), Ashish Goyal (Principle Care Homes) and Ben Allen (Oomph Wellness), and later led by Navin Mayani as CEO.

www.carehomeprofessional.com

