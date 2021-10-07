National Care Forum provides new home for The Care Innovation Hub

Meet Desiree Rossi, community liaison for Key Home Care. Tell us a little about your business. – We are not a franchise but rather a small, locally owned business that is founded and run by all women with over 30 years of experience. Our business is small enough to care but big enough to handle life’s challenges. We have a lot of experience in quality personal care and hospice. Though Key Home Care (www.keyhomecare.us) is not a hospice agency, our caregivers supplement and support seniors through this journey. Our caregivers can be the primary caregiver for a hospice recipient or come in periodically to allow the primary caregiver a break. Many of our caregivers are certified and all undergo background verification for your safety. We also have compassionate and attentive bedside sitters for companionship and reassurance, whether sitting at the bedside in the hospital setting or helping your family member adjust to the new setting of a nursing home or assisted living. Key Home Care can provide 24-hour care, as well, when an elder needs 24-hour supervision or “hands-on” care.

OMAHA, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO