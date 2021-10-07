Urban Meyer video: Wife of Jaguars coach speaks out after turbulent week
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few days, as a viral video of him with a woman at a bar in Ohio went viral over the weekend, and it appears that things are not dying down yet. Multiple closed-door meetings have happened over the last two days in the football offices of the Jaguars and, “none of them have anything to do with the Titans,” according to a report from NFL executive and analyst Michael Lombardi.247sports.com
