Rams vs Seahawks Predictions: Expert TNF Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 5

Thursday Night Football, Week 5. Tonight the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Washington. The 2-2 Seahawks come into this game fresh from a 28 - 21 victory over their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. The win over the 49ers pulled the Seahawks out of a two game losing streak and kept them out of sole possession of last place in the tough NFC West. The Seahawks are led as always by future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has been great, as usual, but the Seahawks defense has been surprisingly bad. The Seahawks rank dead last in the league in rushing yards allowed, total yards allowed and first downs allowed. If the Seahawks can’t improve on defense it is doubtful even the sublime Mr. Wilson will be able to get them too far in a hyper-competitive NFC West.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO