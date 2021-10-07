CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Kate Abdo Responds To Bob Arum Rant

Boxing Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having promoter and Top Rank honcho Bob Arum rant away at her in public, broadcaster Kate Abdo responded today via social media. Abdo was hosting the final press conference before the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight this weekend in Las Vegas when she asked the two men, who were clearly at each other’s throats, to face off. This standard practice infuriated Arum, who insisted the face off not happen, then proceeded to tear into Abdo afterward. “She knew that the understanding was no faceoff,” Arum claimed. “What does she say? Now were going to do a faceoff.” The veteran promoter then went off entirely. “Fuck her and fuck them,” he said. “There was no faceoff and we saved the fight.”

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Kate Abdo’s boyfriend Barak Bess, are they married?

Boxing presenter Kate Abdo has been a popular figure around the sport for a while, but Bob Arum’s comments about her following the final press conference of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder made her the talk of the town – but is she married?. The British sports broadcaster hosted the...
COMBAT SPORTS
uncrazed.com

Tensions Flare After Tyson Fury And Deontay Wilder Asked To Face Off

The final press conference before the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder became slightly tenser after host Kate Abdo suggested a face-off. In the conference, streamed by BT Sport, the two boxing rivals were quick to exchange heated remarks. Directing the conversation towards Deonaty’s allegations that Fury had cheated in their last bout, The Bronze Bomber said he had no regrets.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Kate Abdo
Person
Tyson Fury
Bad Left Hook

Bob Arum discusses Fury-Wilder 3 press conference blow-up with media members

Video of Top Rank promoter Bob Arum getting into a verbal confrontation with boxing reporter Mike Coppinger went viral, and I’m guessing it will have a solid shelf life, because it’s not every day you see an almost 90-year-old man bark and snarl at a guy young enough to be his grandson, who also happens to work for ESPN.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ring Magazine

Fury-Wilder 3: Face off request infuriates Bob Arum

LAS VEGAS – For the most part, the final pre-fight news conference between Ring/WBC heavyweight champion and former titlist Deontay Wilder on Wednesday inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena was standard fare. Each man had his say on the upcoming third fight, which will take place on Saturday (ESPN/Fox Sports...
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Fox’s Kate Abdo thrives as face of boxing broadcasting

The promotional news conference Wednesday at the MGM Grand Garden finally morphed into a personal one, and the chaos began to unfurl. Heavyweight goliaths Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder hurled obscenities and insults toward each other across the temporary stage. But Kate Abdo remained calm from her post between Fury,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
punditarena.com

Bob Arum claims face offs ‘dehumanise’ boxers ahead of Fury vs Wilder 3

Bob Arum has confirmed that there will be no face off between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at tonight’s weigh-in ahead of their third bout. Fury and Wilder did not come face to face in a traditional stare down at Wednesday night’s final press conference, and boxing promoter Arum has insisted that the two will be kept apart again at the weigh-in tonight.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder released from hospital after suffering broken hand in Tyson Fury knockout loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy