Kate Abdo Responds To Bob Arum Rant

After having promoter and Top Rank honcho Bob Arum rant away at her in public, broadcaster Kate Abdo responded today via social media. Abdo was hosting the final press conference before the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight this weekend in Las Vegas when she asked the two men, who were clearly at each other’s throats, to face off. This standard practice infuriated Arum, who insisted the face off not happen, then proceeded to tear into Abdo afterward. “She knew that the understanding was no faceoff,” Arum claimed. “What does she say? Now were going to do a faceoff.” The veteran promoter then went off entirely. “Fuck her and fuck them,” he said. “There was no faceoff and we saved the fight.”