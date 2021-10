ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of North Dakota (1-15, 0-4 Summit) and St. Thomas (2-11, 1-2 Summit) battled in a five-set thriller as the Fighting Hawks won the second and fourth sets to extend the match but the Tommies prevailed on the night, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7. Three Hawks closed the night with 10-or-more kills, led by Lexi Ahrens who led UND with 15 kills and a .333 hitting percentage while finishing the night with 19 points with three service aces. Taylor Pribyl added 13 kills while Ashlyn Olson recorded 11 kills. Madi Hart, who also served three aces, finished with 25 digs.

