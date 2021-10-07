CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxtrot to open Gold Coast store, its largest yet

By Katherine Davis
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing an ambitious plan a few months ago to open 50 stores in the next two years, Foxtrot isn’t wasting time breaking ground on new locations.

