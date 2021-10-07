CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October Sun

By Monty Webb, Chief Meteorologist
 5 days ago

Lots of cool October sunshine today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s. Quiet weather today and tomorrow for most of the Pacific northwest. However, a weak upper-level disturbance could produce a few scattered showers in the Blues on Friday. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Saturday will be dry, but winds will become breezy during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front as the pressure gradient increases. Shower will develop overnight in the Cascades and spread east on Sunday with gusty winds 30-40 mph . Some of the higher passes could see a little snow Sunday as snow levels drop to around 4,000 ft. Upslope winds will keep rain/snow showers continuing in the Cascades and Blues through midday Monday as snow levels drop to 2-2,500 ft. Partly to mostly sunny in the lower elevations Monday and Tuesday, highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the 20s-30s.

