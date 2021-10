Before the pandemic, Shawn Mendes was in a serious battle with his anxiety. Speaking with GQ, the pop star, 23, admitted that his struggle impacted him so much that he couldn't sing anymore and the thought of quitting almost crossed his mind. “My personal wellness journey started a couple years ago when I was going through a really dark time,” he told the magazine at an event held by SoulCycle and Flow alkaline water in late September. “I had so much anxiety that I actually couldn’t sing anymore. It was all in my throat, which a lot of men experience. We often experience those emotions as tension in our back, neck, and as pain in our bodies. I couldn’t sing anymore, and I always had a thing about quitting. I didn’t want to quit.”

