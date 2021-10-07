CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ex-UC star charged in $4M health care fraud scheme involving ex-NBA players

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E86sA_0cKPDypb00

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players, including a former University of Cincinnati All-American, have been charged with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million.

A news conference was held Thursday to announce the charges brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment said the ex-players and a 19th individual engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to reimburse medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.

According to the Associated Press , the scheme occurred from at least 2017 to 2020.

The AP reported that the false claims totaled about $3.9 million, with the 19 defendants allegedly received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

One of the former NBA players was allegedly Ruben Patterson, who was a Third Team All-American during his time with UC from 1996-1998.

The list of former players also includes Jamario Moon, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, and Sebastian Telfair.

NBC News reported the rest of the defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

No current major league stars were charged, the AP reported.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Annapolis Couple Could Face Life In Prison If Convicted Of Espionage Charges

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife could both face life in prison if convicted of espionage charges related to a plot to sell military secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, both of Annapolis, appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia to face charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data in violation of the Atomic Energy Act. The couple were ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending the outcomes of their detention hearings on Friday morning. Each of the charges carries...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Connecticut

Maryland Couple Accused in Espionage Case to Remain in Federal Custody

An Annapolis, Maryland, couple charged in a federal espionage case will remain in federal custody for now, granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan Toebbe and Diana Toebbe appeared in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble remanded them to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until at least Friday, when they’re set to appear in court again.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melvin Ely
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Terrence Williams
Person
Jamario Moon
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Shannon Brown
CBS Atlanta

Annapolis Couple, Navy Nuclear Engineer & Wife, Charged With Espionage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents. Read more
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Health Care Fraud#Ap#The Associated Press#Uc#Nbc News
Rolling Stone

Actor Pleads Guilty to Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

A low-budget fright flick actor whose most lucrative role was defrauding deep-pocket investors admitted Monday he ran a multimillion-dollar Hollywood Ponzi scheme. Zachary Horwitz, 34, appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles and pleaded guilty to a single count of felony securities fraud carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. As part of a plea deal that dropped other wire fraud and identity theft charges carrying decades more prison time, Horwitz admitted he duped wealthy private investors into giving him more than $650 million. Horwitz sat quietly in the courtroom as a federal prosecutor read through the agreement....
LOS ANGELES, CA
myeasternshoremd.com

Cocaine supplier sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE — U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Tavon Dwayne Banks, age 37, of Cambridge, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The sentence was announced this...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Indicted On Felony Theft, Misconduct Charges

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A grand jury has indicted Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness on felony theft, official misconduct charges. McGuiness is accused of hiding a contract with a campaign group by making the initial payment under $50,000. Prosecutors say she paid $100 less to avoid public oversight. This also avoided triggering a bidding process for the contract. Prosecutors say there was also a second contract. “Once again, she suggested structuring the contract payments to avoid public oversight,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “It’s important to keep this in mind. This was done by the state auditor whose job is literally to protect your tax dollars from this very kind of spending.” McGuiness is also accused of nepotism and intimidating whistleblowers. The Democrat was elected as state auditor in 2018.
DELAWARE STATE
Sandusky Register

Judge quits false rape trial

PORT CLINTON — A judge recused himself from the trial of a woman who Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says lied about being raped. Meanwhile, Yost is refusing to release parts of two other rape complaints filed against the same man, contending the circumstances of those other cases make them irrelevant to Yost's falsification case against Arica Waters.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Couple Arrested by FBI on Espionage-Related Charges, Department of Justice Says

The FBI has arrested a husband and wife from Annapolis on espionage charges, according to an announcement by the Justice Department. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, both of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, Oct. 9. They will have their initial appearances on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Annapolis-based Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to pass secrets to a foreign government

A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who live in Annapolis, have been arrested on charges of trying to pass secrets to a foreign government, according to a federal court document unsealed Sunday. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were taken into custody Saturday in Jefferson County, West Virginia, on espionage charges, the Justice Department said in a news release. A federal court filing alleges the ...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy