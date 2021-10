Macomb, IL - Ruth Marie Harper, 98, of Macomb, IL formerly of Good Hope, IL passed away Wednesday October 6, 2021 at 12:45 AM at the Lamoine Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macomb. She was born February 19, 1923, in Crookston, Minnesota to Clarence and Ethel (Pensinger) Hornbaker. She married George Arlo Harper on October 25, 1941, in Monticello, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2005.