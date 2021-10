Daytona Beach, FL - Joseph W. Wayland age 80 of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Colchester, passed away with his family at his side at his home in Daytona Beach, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born August 19, 1941, in Colchester to Jesse and Inza Reno Wayland. Joe was united in marriage August 17, 1985, at Argyle Lake State Park in Colchester, to Marsha Burton.