World

Dutch Features convenes The Jewish Council

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: Amsterdam- and LA- based distributor Dutch Features has unveiled new Second World War drama The Jewish Council as part of its Mipcom slate. The sales house is looking for pre-sales for the series which is based on real-life characters involved in the deportation of more than 100,000 Dutch Jews during the war. The 5×60’ series is produced by Alain de Levita, Paula van der Oest and Mark van Eeuwen at Levitate Film, the prodco behind Dutch film The Forgotten battle.

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

