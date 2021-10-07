Dutch Features convenes The Jewish Council
NEWS BRIEF: Amsterdam- and LA- based distributor Dutch Features has unveiled new Second World War drama The Jewish Council as part of its Mipcom slate. The sales house is looking for pre-sales for the series which is based on real-life characters involved in the deportation of more than 100,000 Dutch Jews during the war. The 5×60’ series is produced by Alain de Levita, Paula van der Oest and Mark van Eeuwen at Levitate Film, the prodco behind Dutch film The Forgotten battle.www.c21media.net
Comments / 0