Best Meal Replacement Shakes 2021: Top Drink Powders to Buy

If you’re a fitness n00b, you may only associate protein powders with Arnold Schwarzenneger, and all the bodybuilders at Muscle Beach, slappin’ their thighs in Show Shine oil. Fun, slippery, swole times. All that’s cool, but there’s also not one right way to get your protein powder on, nor do you have to be a bodybuilder to reap their benefits. Protein powders are an easy, tasty way to boost the nutrition of your morning routine, and there are more varieties and flavors on the market than ever—but you've got to pick the right one for your needs. Feeling a bit lost in protein world, we consulted Craig Doty, a NASM Certified Personal Trainer in New York City; Ilya Parker, a non-binary transgender physical therapist, coach, and brains behind Decolonizing Fitness; and the LA-based health and wellness trainer Eleanor Garrett for a whoooole bunch of details on what their favorite protein powders are.

