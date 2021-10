There are no losers in this bet. The subplots speak for themselves in Saturday afternoon's game between AP Top 5-ranked Big 10 rivals Iowa and Penn State. It's the highest Iowa has been ranked since 1985, and there's already national playoff talk featuring the Hawkeyes. The game is being aired on FOX TV in Cedar Rapids with a 3 p.m. kickoff and the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff show crew in the house for the big game. There was even a slight grumble earlier in the week that their competitor ESPN wasn't also bringing their pregame show to Kinnick Stadium, despite not broadcasting the game. The atmosphere will be sizzling...in more ways than one.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO