Plaza Premium Group opens latest lounge at London Gatwick Airport

By Meet the Editors
passengerterminaltoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Gatwick Airport has opened a new Plaza Premium Lounge which can accommodate up to 190 guests, and includes hygienic zoning and a contactless food ordering system. The Plaza Premium Lounge at London Gatwick is located within Gatwick’s North Terminal, spans 1,350m2 and is open daily from 6:00am to 5:30pm. The lounge and bar are designed to represent the local culture through its features and offerings to offer a comfortable environment for passengers to relax and dine before their departure.

www.passengerterminaltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Gatwick Airport#Frankfurt Airport#Airport Lounge#Lounges#Uk#Plaza Premium Group#Premium#Smart Order#Asian#European#Continental#Indian#Plaza Premium Lounge#London Gatwick
