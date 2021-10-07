Plaza Premium Group opens latest lounge at London Gatwick Airport

Singapore Airlines' business class and first class lounges at London Heathrow Terminal 2 are open once again, although you'll need a Covid-19 test to get in. Decked out in the carrier's residential-inspired 'home away from home' design – an evolution of which is expected to be revealed in the new flagship business and first lounges at Singapore Changi T3 come December – these have been popular pre-flight options for Star Alliance passengers flying out from the T2B satellite terminal.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO