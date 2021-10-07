Plaza Premium Group opens latest lounge at London Gatwick Airport
London Gatwick Airport has opened a new Plaza Premium Lounge which can accommodate up to 190 guests, and includes hygienic zoning and a contactless food ordering system. The Plaza Premium Lounge at London Gatwick is located within Gatwick’s North Terminal, spans 1,350m2 and is open daily from 6:00am to 5:30pm. The lounge and bar are designed to represent the local culture through its features and offerings to offer a comfortable environment for passengers to relax and dine before their departure.www.passengerterminaltoday.com
Comments / 0