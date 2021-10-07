CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Rachel Maddow undergoing treatment for skin cancer

Derrick
 4 days ago

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed Wednesday night that she was diagnosed with skin cancer after her partner noticed an odd mole. Maddow, 48, said she and Susan Mikula were at a minor league baseball game “a couple months ago” when Susan pointed out that a mole on her neck had changed.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rachel Maddow's Long-Time Partner Susan Mikula Is an Artist and Photographer

News anchors aren't always all that forward about their personal lives, but in recent years, Rachel Maddow has spoken more and more about her long-time partner Susan Mikula. Now that Rachel has revealed that she recently underwent surgery to treat skin cancer, she's also speaking more about the role that Susan played in helping her get through her diagnosis and treatment.
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Treatment for a rare secondary cancer in children

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Pediatric radiation-induced high-grade gliomas (RIGs) is a specific type of brain tumour caused by cranial radiation therapy for other cancers, most often brain cancers. Researchers are looking for ways to prevent RIGs from forming, as well as methods to treat them once they arise. The...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Susan Mikula
Outsider.com

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis on Her Show

Rachel Maddow, a popular host on MSNBC, is now in recovery after undergoing surgery for her skin cancer. She opened up about the entire health scare on her show, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” on Wednesday. She was quick to tell the audience that she was going to be “absolutely fine” now.
CANCER
8newsnow.com

Cancer treatments stress youngest patients

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. About 10,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. The life-saving treatments they receive can be incredibly challenging. Four-year-old Bridget has spent much of the last 15 months at the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center...
CANCER
630 WMAL

Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers: Effective Treatment

There’s some encouraging news for people who develop lung cancer even though they’ve never smoked. Precision drugs already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be used to treat 78% to 92% of their tumors, a new study reports. These precision drugs target specific mutations in tumors. Most...
CANCER
Columbus Telegram

Be on alert for skin cancer

Your risk of developing skin cancer increases with age, which is why it becomes more important to have regular skin cancer screenings and to stay informed about skin cancer symptoms as you grow older. What types of skin cancer are there?. Skin cancer falls into two primary categories: non-melanoma and...
COLUMBUS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Nyu Langone#Msnbc#The Band Aid#Americans#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
KATU.com

Groundbreaking Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer

We often associate cancer with a part of the body: breast cancer, lung cancer, or skin cancer. But some cancers can grow anywhere. Neuroendocrine tumors start in endocrine cells that mutate and multiply, developing into cancers most commonly found in the small and large intestine, pancreas, appendix and lung. Providence Cancer Institute Oncologist Hagen Kennecke, MD, joined us to share more about these rare type of cancer and a groundbreaking treatment to fight it.
CANCER
Cancer Health

New Ovarian Cancer Treatment Strategies

Despite breakthrough treatments for high-grade serous ovarian cancer, about 80 percent of patients relapse within two years, often resistant to treatment. The good news is that Dana-Farber scientists are pursuing multiple avenues of research that very well may improve outcomes. “A number of patients develop progressive disease at a later...
CANCER
ABC 15 News

Free skin cancer screening on The Sun Bus

Castle Biosciences is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Sequencing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: For both regorafenib and TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride], the trials were designed in an almost-identical clinical setting. These were all patients with treatment-refractory colorectal cancer who had progressed on 5-FU [5-fluorouracil], oxaliplatin, irinotecan, and the biologics that are clinically indicated. How do you choose 1 of those 2 agents? There are some general principles that you will use. For example, toxicities of both drugs differ. TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is more of a chemotherapeutic or cytotoxic chemotherapy drug. Bone marrow toxicity is the limiting toxicity here, so if your patients have had a lot of chemotherapy in the past and bone marrow is their major toxicity, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is not a good option. On the other hand, if somebody has a lot of diarrhea from their prior surgeries, then regorafenib is probably not a good strategy. If patients develop more hand-foot-skin reactions from regorafenib, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is a great option for them.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theodysseyonline.com

Top Reasons to Visit a Skin Cancer Clinic in Brisbane

Cancer is an insidious disease that can strike anyone, anywhere. Skin cancer is no exception. It doesn't matter who you are or where you live; skin cancer will eventually appear on your body if you're not careful about sun protection. Fortunately, many treatments are available at a skin cancer clinic to remove the cancers and keep them from coming back again. Let's take a look at some of the top reasons to visit a professional skin-cancer clinic in Brisbane like Sundoctors.
CANCER
Wright County Journal Press

Skin cancer still poses a threat in winter

Skin cancer may be something on the minds of beachgoers and summer revelers frolicking around the pool. After all, when the sun is blazing hot and one's skin reddens after mere minutes outside, it's hard to ignore the potential for skin damage. But summer isn't the only time of year that skin must be protected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy