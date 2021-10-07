How is your in-person studio working?

I’m an adult student doing some research to prepare for a hopeful upgrade to my violin this holiday season, and a case more urgently. I currently have 3/4 violin I picked up used from a local music shop, and while I am an adult, I am extremely petite and my instructor believes this is still the correct size for me and I will injure myself if I try to move up to a 4/4, so I’m looking to stay with a 3/4 but I want a good quality one that I can expect at least a few years out of before I’m longing for more. I would prefer to stay under or as close to the $1,000 mark as possible. Ideally, I would like a combination of the best instrument and value. (If a $1200 one is 1,000x better than a certain $900 one, I’d be more interested in the $1200 one - my budget isn’t firm here.)

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO