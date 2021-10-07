How is your in-person studio working?

I've been on a long hiatus from teaching as covid and a maternity leave coincided. I have been thinking about reopening and am trying to figure out what that would best look like as covid is still a concern. What do you do, or does your teacher do, that has...
Are you striving for something at work—a promotion, a leave of absence, a leadership opportunity—but aren't sure how to make it happen? You may need to head down the path of self-advocacy. Modern Mentor shares her tips for being your own best advocate at work. The Quick And Dirty. Being...
Across the Los Angeles Unified School District, campuses are abuzz with the shuffle of shoes and backpacks – students rushing to get to school, greet friends, teachers, principals, coaches and other school staff. As always, the early morning catches parents busy dropping off their children at school gates and offering...
The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
As rates of depression and anxiety rise among kids, it’s important for parents and adults to learn how to recognize symptoms of the conditions in younger persons. “As a parent, you wish you could change things for your child and wave your magic wand, but you can’t with something like this,” said Samantha Herron, who made a decision to put her 10-year-old son in counseling.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local university is working to make sure incoming students who are on the autism spectrum have all the experiences a college student should have. The new Aspire Residence Hall at Saint Joseph’s University will assist students with everything from personal care to problem-solving and communal living.
“Being with other people who fit not the same but similar struggles going into college,” Ryan Moran, a St. Joe’s senior, said.
That would be ideal, but it’s not always the case for seniors like Moran.
“Currently, I’m a dual biology and music major,” Moran said.
Moran is one of the many college students...
Being curious about curiosity is not unlike having an episode of semantic satiation—that experience when you use or repeat a familiar word or phrase and it sounds “wrong” or has momentarily lost its meaning. At first, the concept of curiosity seems straightforward. But start asking questions about what it is and how to cultivate it, especially in the workplace, and it’s not as cut-and-dried.
Resiliency is our defensive ability to adapt and bounce from life’s challenges and adversities. Our resiliency has been tested during the financial, emotional, health, and mental battle with our continuous battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreso, it gives us the skill to navigate our focus and find enjoyable things to...
I can hear my client’s breath on the phone, and it feels like the sliding door of an elevator opening—that moment when you aren’t sure whether you’ll be alone on a seconds-long ride of life—when she exhales and says, “I’m not very good with dates and times. I can’t remember when it happened, just that it did.”
October 7, 2021, 9:51 PM · Years of breath-control training gave mezzo-soprano Nandani Sinha the kind of lung capacity she needs to sing major roles on the opera stage. But it also gave her something she never could have predicted: a special kind of knowledge that can help patients who are suffering from poor lung function after their battle with COVID-19.
There’s nothing more torturous in life than wondering if you’ll ever get to be with your love interest or not. But after two years of waiting, praying, and losing my mind, Nicole finally said the magic words I’d been hungry to hear, “I want us to be together!”. Nicole was...
I’m an adult student doing some research to prepare for a hopeful upgrade to my violin this holiday season, and a case more urgently. I currently have 3/4 violin I picked up used from a local music shop, and while I am an adult, I am extremely petite and my instructor believes this is still the correct size for me and I will injure myself if I try to move up to a 4/4, so I’m looking to stay with a 3/4 but I want a good quality one that I can expect at least a few years out of before I’m longing for more. I would prefer to stay under or as close to the $1,000 mark as possible. Ideally, I would like a combination of the best instrument and value. (If a $1200 one is 1,000x better than a certain $900 one, I’d be more interested in the $1200 one - my budget isn’t firm here.)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is World Mental Health Day.
“If we’re aching, we’re hurting, we’re in pain, you don’t have to be,” said Dana Gold, the Chief Operating Officer of Jewish Family and Community Services.
Instead, Dana Gold wants to help them heal.
The organization created the virtual program, UpStreet, to support teenagers and young adults.
“Kids have gone through an incredible, historic change that is going to mark their adulthood and functioning going forward,” said Gold.
“We really don’t know what’s going to happen, but having the resources there is really important.”
The program allows 12 to 22-year-olds and parents to speak with trained...
The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off.
Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time.
In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
More than 70 million people worldwide are thought to have some kind of stuttering speech impediment – including the current President of the United States – and experts are still continuing to learn more about the condition and what causes it.
Now a new study has revealed something that may give us a big clue into why stuttering happens and how we can treat it: When adults who stutter are on their own and think no one is listening, their stutter suddenly goes away.
And it seems to be that perception of having a listener that's key. What's important about this particular...
Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions.
We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn.
...
Your mental health should always be a priority, but sometimes that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to set aside the finances necessary to support your mental health. If you’ve ever mapped out a budget before, you know that one of the first steps is plotting out all your necessary expenses. These are the “must haves” in your life, like rent/mortgage, utilities, debt/loans, a cell phone, and other essential bills. After those are taken care of, it’s time to set aside cash that will be essential to you later in life — for an emergency fund, savings goals and retirement. Last of all will be spending money for the fun and technically-not-necessary-but-still wonderful things in life. This category of your budget includes things like dining out, vacations, gifts, accessories, cosmetics, and more.
Sesame Workshop has expanded its Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children initiative with new resources featuring Julia, a 4-year-old Sesame Street Muppet with autism.
Through its continued partnership with Exceptional Minds, the Burbank-based academy and studio specializing in preparing young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in animation and beyond, Sesame Workshop is launching a new animated video featuring Julia as she learns how to handle her fear of the dark by drawing what she’s afraid of — helping her brother along the way. This video was written, produced, and animated by Exceptional Minds’ team of artists...
Your children's college major could be a big factor in their career happiness - and to paying off student loans faster! Sarah Foster of Bankrate.com says they studied 159 majors for their salary, employment opportunities and the lack of need for a COSTLY graduate degree. STEM majors ranked highest
Comments / 0