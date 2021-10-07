CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos from the Hedonistic Days of 90s Raves

Cover picture for the articleThis article originally appeared on VICE France. Europe has long been travelled by nomads. But in the 90s, the continent became the playground for a new group of wanderers, travelling in paint-splattered buses crammed with people and sound systems. These self-proclaimed “tribes” of tekno travellers (spelled with a 'k' to differentiate from the genre of techno) salvaged old trucks and equipment to throw raves in isolated spots – celebrating freedom as a political act. What brought them together was the love for tekno, a genre that mixed jungle, rave, techno and hardcore music born in the free parties scene, far from the bustling clubs of the big cities, free of charge and free of rules.

