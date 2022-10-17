ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target's Selling These Spooky-Cute Halloween Cookie Houses & Kits That Every Family Needs

By Rebecca Padron
 3 days ago
Picture this: Frosted cookie houses in October. Don’t worry, we’re not talking about those red, green, and white frosted Christmas gingerbread houses yet. Target did something delightfully unexpected and released a whole Halloween house kits line. Maybe it’s time to start a new tradition? One where you can decorate your house with spooky decor , eat one too many slices of pumpkin spice loaf , and now, make a haunted cookie house with the family.

All the cookie kits come fully decked out with your favorite Halloween -colored frosting, delectable candy treats, and most importantly, pre-cut chocolate cookies to get the Halloween party started. What makes the kits stand out is that, unlike traditional gingerbread, these aren’t just houses. The line includes everyone from black scaredy cats to eerie chocolate cookie graveyards . Don’t feel like going to a party this year? Grab the haunted mansion kit — it’s our absolute favorite.

Halloween is just around the corner, so we advise not waiting until your next grocery run to get these, but to get them right now. Looking for more Halloween inspiration at Target? Check out this home decor round-up .

Haunted House Village

This cookie kit contains an entire village that your kids can decorate on their own. The set includes ready-to-build and ready-to-decorate options for the spookiest village yet.

Halloween Town Scare Haunted House Village $12.99 Buy now

Halloween Dracula’s Castle Purple Sugar Cookie Kit

No Halloween season is complete without a spooky Dracula castle . This cookie kit makes it easy to create a haunted castle that looks cute and bright. The set includes purple building pieces that are ready for icing and candy decorations.

Dracula's Castle Purple Sugar Cookie Kit $14.99
Buy now

Mummy Brownie Mix

Heading to a Halloween party and need some ideas for a dessert to bring? Look no more. These mummy brownies will be the talk of the party. In the set, you’ll get the brownie mix, white icing, and eyes to make your mummy come alive.

Mummy Brownie Mix $5.00 Buy now

Monster Tie Dye Sugar Cookie Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075XUQ_0cKOtIci00

These tie-dye sugar cookies are so cute your kids will have a blast decorating them. The cookie kit contains dried food coloring and decorations to make your cookies look like creatures.

Monster Tie Dye Sugar Cookie Kit $3.99 Buy now

Calavera Skull Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit

These friendly skulls are festive to celebrate Día de Muertos. The kit comes with eight pre-cooked treats with icing and sprinkles, which make each one a breeze to decorate.

Calavera Skull Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit Día de Muertos $7.99 Buy now

Twisted Tavern

This topsy-turvy chocolate cookie delight comes with pre-baked cookies that look like a lopsided tavern from the 1800s. The kit comes with green and orange frosting and funny bone candies.

Halloween Twisted Tavern Chocolate House Cookie Kit $5.99 Buy now

Scaredy Cat

It’s said if a black cat crosses your path you’ll get bad luck. Well, we’re going to ignore those superstitions when it comes to this cookie cat. This kit comes with purple and white frosting and an array of sprinkles, including finely-milled black sugar dust to cover the cookies.

Halloween Ready to Decorate Scaredy Cat Kit $7.99 Buy now

Spooky Graveyard

A haunted graveyard is a classic fixture in Halloween movies, including our favorite, Hocus Pocus . The kit comes with all the fixings a cemetery needs: Lovable ghosts, gravestones, and iron fences.

Halloween Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Cookie Kit $9.99 Buy now

Moonlit Cottage

This adorable country cottage resembles the traditional Christmas gingerbread house the most. This kit comes with heaps of orange frosting and crunchy candies to bring your dream Halloween home to life.

Halloween Moonlit Cottage Chocolate Cookie Kit $3.99 Buy now

Haunted Manor

The haunted manor is the most important part of any eerie decor. This kit features black and orange frosting and lots of candy corn, bones, and bats to use.

Halloween Haunted Manor Chocolate Cookie Kit $9.99 Buy now

Ghost Hollow Barn

A barnyard that looks like it came straight out of a scary movie? Sign us up! This deluxe kit comes with the barn, tractor, trees, and more. You and the family can create a farm, complete with candy pumpkins and multi-colored frostings.

Halloween Ghost Hollow Cookie Kit $9.99 Buy now

