A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War glitch caused several players on both teams to spawn in a restricted area, killing them instantly. The 12-vs-12 Mosh Pit playlist is a fun and hectic experience that puts two large teams against each other. This results in chaotic and intense gunfights as there are more enemies around the map. Some players have encountered a new bug, however, that causes players to spawn outside of the map at the beginning of the match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO