Far Cry 6’s guerrilla fantasy paves over real Latin American trauma

Well Go USA has acquired North American rights to the Russian war movie “Infiltration,” the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Alexey Chadov, the company announced at Mipcom this week. The film centers around Ivan, played by Chadov, who sets off on a dangerous mission into Syria to exfiltrate his ex-commander Grey after his capture by ISIS. With the help of U.S. military patrols, he succeeds in freeing Grey and attempts to escape the country while being hunted by terrorists. “Infiltration,” which launched earlier this year at the Key Buyers Event hosted by Russian film promotion body Roskino, is produced by Academy Award...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO