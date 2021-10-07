Far Cry 6’s guerrilla fantasy paves over real Latin American trauma
In Far Cry 6, violence, poverty, and fear inspire the people of the island of Yara to revolution. But these conditions are also part of the history of many countries in Latin America. The idea the game presents is that all the suffering and injustice at the hands of Antón Castillo's dictatorship leads Dani Rojas, the protagonist, and the people of Yara to rise up and overthrow the government, freeing their country.
