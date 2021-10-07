CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Ashes Gets New Trailer Teasing Guns, Blood, Monsters & Action

Cover picture for the articleAs Halloween approaches, it’s always nice to settle in with a cozy blanket, a warm drink and a terrifying horror game. (Cue: maniacal laughter.) And thankfully, Supermassive Games may have just the blood-soaked ticket. Yes, the developer’s third cinematic anthology scare-’em-up, House of Ashes, is just around the corner and the UK-based studio has released a new trailer showcasing the creepy adventure in all its grisly glory.

