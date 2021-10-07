House of Ashes Gets New Trailer Teasing Guns, Blood, Monsters & Action

"All these bloody lies… I'm taking back what's mine." 4Digital Media has released an official US trailer for an Australian action western titled The Flood, from filmmaker Victoria Wharfe McIntyre. This premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year, and it already opened in Australia (we also featured the Australian trailer last year), and arrives in the US this fall. "A tale of retribution, revenge, redemption and reconciliation." Set during WWII, when a woman's husband, daughter, land and innocence are ripped from her, she embarks on a brutal journey of retribution and revenge. Starring Alexis Lane as Jarah Banganha, with Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood, Dalara Williams, Karen Garnsey, Peter McAllum, Simone Landers, and Aaron Jeffery. There's a lot going on in this trailer, a ton of different characters, and action all over the place. All the US marketing is focused on Jarah, but she's not in this trailer as much as expected.

