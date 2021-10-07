How to Use Intermittent Fasting to Lose Weight, Live Longer, and Feel Better with Dr. Jason Fung
Sometimes the most powerful thing we can do is nothing at all. That’s how I like to look at intermittent fasting. Embracing planned periods without eating has numerous well-researched benefits for our health and longevity. And it’s not just about weight (though that is one benefit); it’s also about cellular clean-up, which reduces the risk of chronic disease and increases our healthspan in the process.drhyman.com
Comments / 0