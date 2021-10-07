Letter to the Editor: Renaming campus buildings is a fleeting gesture, fails to evoke real change

History junior Ron Camarota responds to a Sept. 26 column titled "Opinion: The university is not serious about renaming buildings honoring racists." The demand for changing the names of buildings or other facilities seems to me a purely emotional reaction and one that is not very well thought out. In the case of the Middleton Library, we must recognize that school officials at the time felt Troy Middleton had virtues and made contributions that earned him notice and recognition. A bit of research into his background will bear this out. Based on this, they felt he earned the honor of preserving his memory on a campus building. Frankly, his military service alone deserves recognition. That he held some beliefs we now consider unpopular and socially unacceptable should surprise nobody. Such negative beliefs were still deeply seated in southern society during his lifetime.