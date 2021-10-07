Uchi Is Bringing its Casual Japanese Spin-Off Uchiba to Austin

Three years after Hunan Slurp made its brothy splash in the East Village, chef and owner Chao Wang is expanding with this second restaurant at 214 East Ninth Street, near Stuyvesant Street, set to open October 10. Its name might not be winning any awards, but the team at Dumpling Lab gets points for this two-story, “cyberpunk” space with leather banquettes and warm, yellow lighting. The menu will nod to Tsingtao, a coastal Chinese city now known as Qingdao, with truffle shrimp toast, sashimi crudo, and, of course, lots of dumplings. Chef Xiaomei Ma, formerly of Hunan Slurp, prepares them here with a dizzying combination of fillings, including mackerel with pork and chive and chicken with mushroom and corn. The East Village restaurant comes from founders Wang and Lu Dong, whose rice noodles at Hunan Slurp come highly endorsed by the New York Times.

