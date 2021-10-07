CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uchi Is Bringing its Casual Japanese Spin-Off Uchiba to Austin

Cover picture for the articleAustin-based high-end Japanese restaurant mini-chain Uchi is opening a second location of its more casual spin-off Uchiba in the city. It’s set to open at 601 West Second Street in downtown Austin in the fall of 2022. Like the original Dallas restaurant and bar, the Austin Uchiba will serve yakitori,...

