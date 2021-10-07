CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Resident Evil' Returns to Movies With the 'Welcome to Raccoon City' Trailer

With six films in about 15 years, Resident Evil is by far the video game that’s been adapted to the most movies. The franchise began in 2002’s Resident Evil and continued through 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. While these films did draw on some of the mythology of the popular horror games — including the nefarious Umbrella Corporation and the evil Albert Wesker — they also deviated strongly from the actual stories of the games, and focused on a character — Alice, played by Milla Jovovich — who was invented for the movies and never crossed over into the games.

